After successful operations in England, where farmers worked closely with local police services to target the criminal gangs in charge, these often violent and aggressive offenders have demonstrated a consistent willingness to travel to all ends of the UK to commit this crime. Although Welsh police services are now participating in Operation Galileo Cymru, farmers in South Wales are now being plagued by hare coursing issues. In particular is the Vale of Glamorgan where farmers who have challenged the trespassers were faced with intimidation and violence as well as destruction of their property. This is all the more serious given that these farms are not only a place of work but also a family home, leaving many feeling scared and unsafe with little feeling of respite.