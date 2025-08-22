As pupils across Wales return to classrooms this September, NFU Cymru is reminding families of the vital role that nutritious, sustainably produced food plays in helping young people to thrive at school.
A balanced diet, including red meat, is essential to ensure children have the energy, concentration and focus needed throughout the school day. Welsh red meat is a natural source of high-quality protein, iron and key vitamins that support growth, cognitive development, and overall well-being. At a time when concerns about childhood health and nutrition are increasing, ensuring access to healthy, affordable food has never been more important.
Welsh farmers are proud to produce food to some of the highest standards in the world. Animal welfare, environmental stewardship, and food safety are at the heart of our farming practises. From managing grasslands that capture carbon and support biodiversity, to planting hedgerows and protecting water quality, farming families across Wales are working every day to deliver on climate and nature commitments, while also putting nutritious food on the nation’s plates.
Choosing Welsh produce, including Welsh lamb and Welsh beef, supports more than just healthy diets- it underpins our rural economy. Farming is the backbone of our rural communities, sustaining jobs and businesses far beyond the farm gate. By backing Welsh food, consumers are also backing a resilient supply chain, local employment and the traditions and culture that make Wales unique. It is also about passing on knowledge to our children about where their food comes from, the care that goes into producing it and the importance of valuing quality over convenience.
This time of year also highlights the wide availability of seasonal produce grown here at home. By pairing Welsh meat with locally grown fruit and vegetables families can enjoy meals that are both balanced and sustainable while supporting the nation's farmers.
As the new academic year begins and we sharpen pencils and tie shoelaces, NFU Cymru is encouraging families to make the most of high-quality food produced on their doorstep. Together, we can ensure that children are fuelled for success, while safeguarding a thriving future for Welsh farming and the communities it sustains.
