Choosing Welsh produce, including Welsh lamb and Welsh beef, supports more than just healthy diets- it underpins our rural economy. Farming is the backbone of our rural communities, sustaining jobs and businesses far beyond the farm gate. By backing Welsh food, consumers are also backing a resilient supply chain, local employment and the traditions and culture that make Wales unique. It is also about passing on knowledge to our children about where their food comes from, the care that goes into producing it and the importance of valuing quality over convenience.