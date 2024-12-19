Moving on to discuss bovine TB, and farmers across the country continue to live with the devastation of this disease, the number of cattle slaughtered because of TB is at its highest level since 2009, this is a terrible statistic. There has however been some progress this year, with the implementation of the Welsh Government TB Programme Board, chaired by Radnor farmer, Sharon Hammond. There is a strong representation from farmers and vets on the board and I look forward to seeing their work over the coming months. It is also pleasing to see that government have implemented a number of recommendations by the NFU Cymru TB Focus Group to improve TB policy. Politics must be taken out of disease control and a science and evidence led, comprehensive TB eradication programme implemented if we are ever going to eradicate this dreadful disease.