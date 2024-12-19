It is hard to believe we are at the end of another year, and what a year it has been. 2024 began with Welsh farmers feeling extremely concerned and unfortunately it is ending with many feeling similar emotions.
We started the year frustrated and annoyed at the proposed changes to Welsh Government’s ‘Keep Farmers Farming’ consultation. However there has been progress made on this and we are grateful to the Deputy First Minister for the partnership approach he has taken towards the development of the Sustainable Farming Scheme, since his appointment. There is still much work to do to make sure this scheme works for all farms and we will continue to do all we can in the new year.
Moving on to discuss bovine TB, and farmers across the country continue to live with the devastation of this disease, the number of cattle slaughtered because of TB is at its highest level since 2009, this is a terrible statistic. There has however been some progress this year, with the implementation of the Welsh Government TB Programme Board, chaired by Radnor farmer, Sharon Hammond. There is a strong representation from farmers and vets on the board and I look forward to seeing their work over the coming months. It is also pleasing to see that government have implemented a number of recommendations by the NFU Cymru TB Focus Group to improve TB policy. Politics must be taken out of disease control and a science and evidence led, comprehensive TB eradication programme implemented if we are ever going to eradicate this dreadful disease.
The Water Quality Regulations have continued to cause significant problems to farmers this year. Almost four years after their introduction it is clear that a ‘farming by calendar’ approach does not work, and the records and inspection regime must be overhauled. With the mean cost of investment at around £100,000 before planning and consultancy costs are included, the affordability of the regulations must be addressed. We met with Dr Susannah Bolton, Independent Chair of Welsh Government’s statutory review of the regulations recently, and we presented her with the results of our survey asking farmers for their ‘on the ground’ experiences with the regulations and hope our comments and recommendations will be taken on board.
We are ending the year and beginning 2025 with the extreme worry the removal of the Inheritance Tax Relief is having on our farming families. We must stop the UK Government from introducing this family farm tax and I thank all those who have supported our campaign, whether that be farmers coming to London or to those members of the public who have supported us by continuing to buy local, homegrown Welsh produce. Again, there is plenty of work to be done here and our members will be meeting with MPs in the coming weeks to further raise our concerns.
It has not been all bad this year though and I am immensely proud of the work of farmers Angharad and Anna who delivered a virtual live lesson to around 20,000 primary school children as part of our Welsh Food and Farming Week in June, and the sheer volume of UK wide awards won by Welsh farmers in 2024 is testament to the world leading skills and expertise we have as a nation.
Finally, I would like to wish you all a peaceful and prosperous new year. Blwyddyn Newydd Dda i chi gyd.