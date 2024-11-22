The following morning, the NFU hosted a mass lobby event in Church House, Westminster, where we welcomed 1,800 farmers for across the UK. I was proud and honoured to share the stage with NFU President Tom Bradshaw. With the whole of the UK print, trade and broadcast media in attendance, we used this event to make a firm and robust case as to why the UK Government has got this policy so fundamentally wrong. The government’s assertion that only 27% of UK farms will be affected appears to be at odds, even, with its own department, Defra. The NFU’s economic analysis, undertaken in conjunction with independent tax experts, indicates the number of affected farms is likely to be closer to 75% - and this is simply unacceptable.