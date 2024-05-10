These figures paint a stark picture. Confidence has collapsed after months of devastating flooding, unsustainably high production costs and low market returns. Here is Wales our farmers are seriously worried about the phasing out of the Basic payment scheme and the transition to the new Sustainable Farming Scheme that currently has no long-term stability mechanism to underpin Welsh farming businesses. Welsh farmers are struggling to meet the huge investment costs to meet the requirements of the all-Wales NVZ regulations and bovine TB continues to cause untold havoc for many hundreds of family farms across large parts of the country.