With a general election on the horizon, we were also keen to push forward our key ask of the next UK Government; that is for an agricultural budget which allows us to be able to meet our ambitions to be world leading in the production of climate friendly food against a backdrop where nature is thriving on our farms. Farmers are being asked to deliver more than ever before in terms of food, climate, and nature and to deliver this, we are looking to the political parties to commit within their respective manifestos, a budget for Welsh farming of at least £500 million annually.