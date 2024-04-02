As one of my colleagues recently said: “No two days are ever the same in this job, but we are in a fortunate and privileged position to be able to offer support. Farming can be a very isolating role. You can be out and about tending your stock in all kinds of weather, and with many in the throes of lambing and calving, sleep deprivation has a role to play in the mood we find some of our farmers. During a busy period like this, many farmers don’t get to the livestock markets which are a great place to share the load and offer perspective on any worries farmers may have. Talking to others working within the industry can shine a different light on any concern a farmer may have.