We have had several meetings and farm visits with Huw Irranca-Davies in the past. I would go as far as to say there has been a sense of relief at his appointment as our new Minister. There could not have been a more knowledgeable Senedd Member appointed to this role and with luck he will be able to hit the ground running in terms of delivering some of the changes that we need. I am very much looking forward to working with him. It is no small task to resolve the many problems with the SFS but luckily for the new Minister the industry is motivated and focused on getting the SFS right for all farmers in Wales.