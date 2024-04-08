We believe it is only through constructive and honest dialogue that we can work our way through some of the difficulties we face, to arrive at solutions which work for farmers, Welsh Government and the public. By working together, we are confident that we can deliver for the future of our rural communities, maintain and uphold our high standards of food production, properly recognise the strategic importance of domestic primary production and the £8.1 billion food and drink sector it underpins, ensure a secure supply of climate friendly, healthy, affordable food, as well as looking after our cherished environment.