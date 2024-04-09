This abnormal amount of wet weather is causing great difficulty for farmers across Wales, whether they are in the full swing of lambing or having to keep their dairy and beef herds indoors for a prolonged period of time. With such an extremely wet start to the year, we will likely see knock-on impacts in terms of poor germination of crops and grasses and delayed silage cutting dates. The extent of these impacts will become clearer later in the year when stocks of animal feed run low and prices increase.