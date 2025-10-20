The 30-minute workshops were held in the Cloud Theatre in the resort’s Serendome area. NFU Cymru took centre stage at the event with a striking display of life-size model farm animals and hay bales for the children to sit during their activities. The NFU Cymru workshop concentrated on a Top Trumps-style game designed by the NFU’s in-house team of former teachers, NFU Education. The game required pupils to learn about a given food item from a fact file of information and then to consider, as groups, the many factors that could influence that foodstuff’s carbon footprint, as well as the nutritional benefits it offered. The schoolchildren then compared the merits of each item against the produce their friends had learned about. The sessions saw pupils learning about Welsh staples such as PGI Welsh Lamb and PGI Welsh Beef, as well as food from much further afield including California almonds, avocados and Argentinian beef.