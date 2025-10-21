With fewer than 200 days until the next Senedd election, the FUW continues to actively engage with politicians from across the political spectrum, ensuring that the voice and interests of Welsh family farms are clearly heard.
This election will be pivotal for a number of reasons. Recent polling suggests a shift in voting behaviour, while the Senedd itself is set to undergo a major transformation, expanding to 96 Members representing sixteen larger constituencies. Crucially, it is expected that over half, and perhaps as many as three quarters, of the new intake will be first-time Members, making it more important than ever to ensure they understand the realities of rural life and the many challenges and changes facing Welsh agriculture.
Following a packed summer show season, where we engaged with representatives from political parties, our work has continued at pace. Earlier this month, we attended the Autumn Conferences of Plaid Cymru and the Welsh Liberal Democrats, where we outlined our key manifesto asks for the next Senedd. Central to our proposals is a commitment to continued collaboration in developing a fair and fit-for-purpose Sustainable Farming Scheme.
Our manifesto also calls for a strengthened Welsh food system, emphasising the need to support domestic food production, local processing, and public procurement. We are urging policy commitments that back Welsh produce through shorter, more resilient supply chains, long-term investment in small abattoirs, and legislative tools to safeguard our national food security.
These priorities, alongside pressing issues such as Bovine TB and Water Quality ‘NVZ’ regulations, also formed the basis of discussions during one of our regular meetings with the Deputy First Minister and Cabinet Secretary for Climate Change and Rural Affairs, Huw Irranca-Davies MS, in Cardiff last week.
While lobbying at conferences, summer shows and in meeting rooms is crucial, it is hard to match the impact of bringing politicians onto farms to meet our members and see first-hand the realities facing Welsh farmers. That’s why we were pleased to host the newly appointed Wales Office Minister, Anna McMorrin MP, on a recent farm visit in Carmarthenshire.
With the Autumn Budget swiftly approaching, the visit provided a timely opportunity to outline our calls for reconsideration of the proposed changes to Inheritance Tax, reforms of which are unfair, poorly targeted, and threaten the future of our family farms. We also outlined our views regarding the future ‘Barnettisation’ of Welsh agricultural funding, a significant concern if we want to ensure Wales receives its fair share of financial support.
With the Senedd election fast approaching, we remain committed to engaging with politicians from all parties in the months ahead, ensuring that the voices of Welsh farmers and the wider agricultural sector are heard clearly, consistently, and constructively.
