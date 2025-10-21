This election will be pivotal for a number of reasons. Recent polling suggests a shift in voting behaviour, while the Senedd itself is set to undergo a major transformation, expanding to 96 Members representing sixteen larger constituencies. Crucially, it is expected that over half, and perhaps as many as three quarters, of the new intake will be first-time Members, making it more important than ever to ensure they understand the realities of rural life and the many challenges and changes facing Welsh agriculture.