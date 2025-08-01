Along with our Group Secretary network and the NFU Mutual agency staff, we tailor our presence to maximise the opportunities for networking, education and hospitality - giving you the best opportunity to meet NFU Cymru staff and officeholders in a welcoming environment. It is so vital as a union that we have a large, visible presence at these shows as it allows us to speak with the general public and answer questions they may have around our sector. We get the chance to really inform people about the best of Welsh farming and in some of the more urban areas, this is the only chance some people get to find out more about where their food comes from and the great work that farmers do to provide high quality, affordable food, all while protecting and enhancing the environment.