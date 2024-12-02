Looking forward to the upcoming budget, it’s vital that at the very least the expected £340 million is allocated to the Welsh Rural Affairs budget. As part of this, maintaining BPS payments at current rates must be a priority. We know 80% of farm business incomes come from BPS payments. With 50,000 people working in agriculture in Wales, and being part of a wider food and farming sector worth over £9 billion to Wales annually, the economic, employment and social implications of any cut in BPS could be drastic for the industry and rural Wales.