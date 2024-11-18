The latter of these comments, and the suggestion that the Government should do battle with family farms in the way Margaret Thatcher did with striking miners, was particularly poignant for us here in Wales. We already know that small family farms are the backbone of Wales’ agricultural sector, with an average farm size of 120 acres - almost half that of a typical English farm (217 acres). The disproportionate prominence of these smaller, family farms, provide an unique feel for Wales’ farming sector and communities - playing a key role in local employment, and maintaining the social fabric of our rural areas, including the Welsh language. In many instances, these farms have been passed from parent to child for centuries, another reason why the Chancellor’s shake-up to inheritance procedures has caused so much hurt over recent weeks.