However, while post-Budget discussions have been dominated by APR, there are other aspects which will be of concern to the sector, too. DEFRA funding, a department which saw a significant shrinking in budgets during the previous government’s tenure, has seen a slight increase to £2.5 billion, however, the consequential funding to Wales is likely to fall well short of the budgets required to reflect inflation and the plethora of public goods farmers are increasingly expected to deliver. Many other farmers will rightly be concerned about the implications of an above-inflation increase in the National Living Wage, together with a carbon tax on imported fertiliser.