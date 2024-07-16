It only feels like yesterday that we were preparing for the 2023 Royal Welsh Show, and here we are again packing boxes, proof-reading documents, discussing what weather we’re likely to enjoy and cleaning out pickups, ready for our annual trip to Builth! Yes, the Royal Welsh Show 2024 is about to begin. And you can feel the fizz of excitement in the country air as we pack our bags, cattle and sheep towards mid Wales.
Whether you’re enjoying the show from afar and following events on the TV, radio and mobile devices, there will be plenty to enjoy. An avid visitor will, no doubt, have a schedule of events and activities to follow for the whole week. Exhibitors and competitors will be expecting a very busy week of animals, crafting and selling. Whilst others will meander, whether you visit for the day or stay for the week, hours will be filled meeting friends old and new, putting the world to right over a coffee, ice cream or a pint, and celebrating everything rural Wales had to offer. No doubt, this is the BEST agricultural show in the world and the FUW are proud to be a part of it.
Over at the FUW pavilion during the week, it will be the usual hive of activity. Teas and coffee on tap, catch ups and chats with members, staff, colleagues, friends and family plus a few organised events.
Monday sees a 10.30am start to our first seminar of the week. We’re hosting a group from the Irish Farmers Association at the beginning of the week, so it was pertinent we heard their views on the state of agriculture across the sea. Our departure from the EU’s CAP has allowed all UK administrations to design individual agricultural policies for the first time in decades. We’ll get to hear opinions from industry leaders on the new plans and how they measure up against those of the Republic of Ireland who remain within the EU regime.
Two events at the pavilion on Tuesday sees two very different topics discussed in our panel debates. Promptly at 11am we ask ‘who could, and who should, Welsh farmers feed?’ A food security panel debate asks what is our role, as farmers, in providing food security? Should we be focusing on feeding our local communities or do we have a global responsibility to provide food security in light of climatic and political pressures worldwide? Should we be considered as the high quality and environmentally sustainable option?
At 2pm, you could be inclined to ask what on earth farming and football have in common? Well, we’ll be debating the role women have in agriculture and football as we welcome Wales Women’s Head Coach, Rhian Wilkinson to our panel to discuss their #grassroots campaign. With more focus than ever before on female football and female farmers, what are the challenges experienced and how we can work together to overcome some of these challenges? An interesting debate for everyone, so come in and join us.
Wednesday, 24 July sees us discussing a pioneering project we’re working on with Liverpool’s John Moore University to tackle dog worrying on livestock fields. How can canine DNA testing help to tackle this harrowing issue? The DNA testing kits are currently in research phase and could lead to the police and farmers tackling this issue head on with clear, hard-core evidence to prosecute in courts. As part of this project, politicians are working with us to secure more powers for the industry to prosecute owners for livestock attacks at Westminster. Join us for a practical DNA demonstration and learn more on the ‘dos and don'ts’ of dealing with livestock worrying on our farms.