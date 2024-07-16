Whether you’re enjoying the show from afar and following events on the TV, radio and mobile devices, there will be plenty to enjoy. An avid visitor will, no doubt, have a schedule of events and activities to follow for the whole week. Exhibitors and competitors will be expecting a very busy week of animals, crafting and selling. Whilst others will meander, whether you visit for the day or stay for the week, hours will be filled meeting friends old and new, putting the world to right over a coffee, ice cream or a pint, and celebrating everything rural Wales had to offer. No doubt, this is the BEST agricultural show in the world and the FUW are proud to be a part of it.