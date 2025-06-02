A NEW national survey has revealed that while many Brits continue to feel lonely even in social situations, people in Wales are among the best at bucking the trend.
The research, commissioned by Jelly Belly to mark the launch of its BeanBoozled 7th Edition game, found that nearly half of UK adults feel lonely even when surrounded by others.
A striking 59 per cent say they feel emotionally distant from their friends despite the near-constant ping of group chats and messages.
But while much of the UK is stuck in a cycle of screen time and emotional disconnection, Wales stands out for its stronger sense of in-person connection.
One in five Welsh respondents fall into the top tier for weekly social hours, while more than half say they bond over games, placing them alongside the UK’s most sociable regions.
The survey, which polled 2,000 UK adults, suggests many people are turning to humour, shared chaos, and a sense of playfulness to cut through the silence.
Over half of Brits say they feel closer to others after bonding over something funny or chaotic, higher than through watching films or even playing video games.
Alicia Afza, marketing manager at Jelly Belly UK, said: “We believe in the power of play to unite people. BeanBoozled 7th Edition isn't just about candy – it's about creating genuine moments of connection and joy.”
The findings come as screen time continues to soar. Four in ten people spend more than 20 hours per week on screens, and nearly one in five feel less connected to loved ones than they did before the pandemic.
But in Wales, the stats tell a slightly more hopeful story. With a stronger appetite for games, laughter, and real-world socialising, the nation appears to be leading the way in fighting back against the loneliness epidemic.
