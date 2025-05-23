The printing company, Instant Print, has recently conducted a survey about cyberattacks affecting major UK retailers.
For many businesses, the cost of not acting is already hitting hard. When Marks and Spencer’s online store was taken offline in a recent cyberattack, it was estimated to cost the brand up to £4 million a day in lost sales.
The study which surveyed 1,000 UK employees, revealed a cultural crisis in cybersecurity with a generational divide in attitudes to training, a lack of confidence across the board, and an alarming number of businesses still leaving people unprepared for modern threats.
Further research found that 85 percent of managers say they don’t feel confident in their digital or cybersecurity skills and one in six workers admit they’re more likely to make mistakes on Friday.
A survey of 1,000 UK office workers found that, 85 percent of managers say they need better cybersecurity skills, 73 percent of workers aged 18 to 24 want more training and 40 percent of over 55s say they don’t want anymore training at all.
Chris Dawson ,Head of IT at instantprint, said: “We’ve seen some incredibly sophisticated attempts to breach our systems, including a USB stick sent in the post, disguised as a customers artwork.”
“We have strict controls in place to prevent devices that that ever reaching a machine, but not every business is as prepared. The truth is, no matter how advanced your security software is, it only takes one click from one person to let an attacker in.”
In a recent Cabinet Office statement, Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster Pat McFadden said: “These attacks need to be a wake-up call for every business in the UK. We have to treat our digital shop fronts the same way we’d treat our homes- locked and secured.”
Some key finding of the study concluded that only one in ten UK workers understand their company’s cybersecurity policies. One common mistake is opening suspicious emails but following unknown links and using the same password across accounts and 45 percent say they’ve never had a proper cybersecurity training session at work.