However, despite the market showing some signs of improvement, dairy farmers across Wales are struggling to find the confidence to make the decisions necessary to drive their businesses forward. Farmers are being asked to make significant capital investment in their farm to comply with environmental legislation and at the same time, are continuing to battle the devastating impacts of bovine TB which continues to threaten farmers livelihoods. This is against the backdrop of uncertainty as dairy farmers in Wales continue to question if the proposed SFS scheme will be an attractive and viable option for the sector. In addition, high interest rates and rising input costs lie heavily on farm balance sheets, restricting cash flow and limiting the ability of farmers to make the necessary investment.