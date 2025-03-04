With the weather improving, daffodils blossoming, and lambing underway on farms across Wales, it truly feels that Spring has sprung. It is a beautiful time of the year, made even more special by the sight of lambs and calves enjoying their first gentle rays of sunshine.
Whilst the dark days of Winter slowly abate, and the sense of new life fills the air, it remains a busy and stressful time for farmers. Amidst the uncertainty and little sleep, the avoidable losses to their spring flock due to dog attacks often lie at the heart of farmers’ anxieties.
Despite significant industry efforts over recent years calling on dog walkers to keep dogs on a lead near livestock, dog attacks on livestock remain a major concern for Welsh farmers. The extent of the problem was documented in a recent freedom of information request by FUW to North Wales Police, which received over 80 reports of livestock attacks in 2024 alone.
These incidents go beyond statistics alone. The impact of these attacks on livestock and farms is often devastating - from fatalities, to significant injury and stress, which can cause pregnant ewes to miscarry, or lambs to become separated from their mothers.
Alongside these significant animal welfare issues, the toll on farmers from both an emotional and economic perspective can also be significant. The sight of a dog attack can itself be gut-wrenching, not to mention the cost of both veterinary bills and carcase disposal.
The FUW has been lobbying hard to see that the police have greater powers to deal with attacks on livestock and we continue to stress the importance of strong enforcement in preventing attacks. To this end, we welcome the Dogs (Protection of Livestock) (Amendment) Bill which is currently making its way through the House of Commons. This would change the law about the offence of livestock worrying, including changes to what constitutes an offence and increased powers for investigation of suspected offences. Now at its Committee Stage of scrutiny, we do hope this bill will continue to progress and become law in the not too distant future.
In the meantime, it’s key that dog owners demonstrate diligence and common sense when in the countryside. Even the most well-trained dogs have a natural instinct to chase, and its vital owners act responsibly when outside in the countryside.
A simple leash, heeding local signage, and promoting responsible dog walking can prevent untold suffering and ensure the countryside remains a place of joy, not heartache. Let's protect the life that springs anew, safeguarding both our livestock and the peace of mind of those who nurture them.