The FUW has been lobbying hard to see that the police have greater powers to deal with attacks on livestock and we continue to stress the importance of strong enforcement in preventing attacks. To this end, we welcome the Dogs (Protection of Livestock) (Amendment) Bill which is currently making its way through the House of Commons. This would change the law about the offence of livestock worrying, including changes to what constitutes an offence and increased powers for investigation of suspected offences. Now at its Committee Stage of scrutiny, we do hope this bill will continue to progress and become law in the not too distant future.