Amongst these external factors, government politics and policies can often bear weight on the wellbeing of farmers. A recent survey by the Farmers Weekly found that politics was a cause of growing worry within the agriculture sector - with 20% of farmers identifying ‘government policy’ as the number one challenge for 2025 (up from 8% last year). As we’ve seen in the ongoing protests and upheaval within the sector, the changes to Inheritance Tax have been at the forefront of this growing sense of anxiety within the sector with farmers across the country fearing the impact the changes could have on their family farms.