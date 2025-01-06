Looking back at 2024, unsurprisingly perhaps, the survey identified the greatest challenge facing farmers of the past 12-months was extreme weather. Of the record 767 respondents to the survey, 40 per cent of farmers saw weather as the main challenge (up from 31 per cent last year). This will come as little surprise for Welsh farmers, who will recall last winter’s deluge of wet weather which caused havoc both for crops and during lambing. More recently, of course, we’ve seen storms Conall and Darragh usher in their own challenges - from flooding to damage to buildings and vehicles. With the climate and weather becoming increasingly extreme and unpredictable, how the sector learns to endure and adapt to these challenges will be key over the coming years.