AUCTIONEERS RG and RB Williams report a shorter entry of clean cattle peaking at £3,071 at the livestock market in Ross-on-Wye on August 4.
Heifers sold to a top price of 412p per kilogramme while quality Continental steers and heifers topped at 412p per kilogramme and better sorts selling between 370p to 412p per kilogramme. Heavy cattle selling between £2,750 and £3,071.
Auctioneer William Probert observed that more cattle could have easily been sold to this electric trade had it been available.
The top vendor was GH & GG Savidge of Dean Common Farm.
A larger entry of cull cows topped out at £2,360 with quality beef cows selling from £2,000 while leaner cows sold between 220p – 250p per kilogramme.
The overall average price of cull cows was £1,759 per head. The top vendor was J Sparey of Nantywain Barn.
Another good entry of lambs met a flying trade peaking at £182 (380p per kilogramme).
The strongest demand on the day was the 48 kilogramme plus heavyweights selling between £165 and £182.
Quality export lambs sold up to 380p per kilogramme and well meated lambs consistently sold between 350p and 360p per kilogramme.
Mr Proberts said that a big difference in price was seen between lean and well finished lambs with lean lambs trading 10p – 20p per kilogramme less.
Lambs were £20 a head dearer on the year with strong demand shown on all classes.
The overall average price of lambs was £150/head. The top vendor was VE & BM Samuel & Son of Upper Monkton Farm.
An improved entry of cull ewes and rams topped at £180 with strong well fleshed ewes selling between £160 and £180. The entry was dominated by leaner sorts, a reflection of the weather, observed Mr Probert. Stronger plainer ewes sold between £100 and £130 and small pain ewes sold between £80 and £110.
