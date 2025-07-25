Other topics of discussion throughout the week were, ‘The parties and their policies’, ‘Inheritance Tax - where are we now?’ and ‘Animal Health and Welfare priorities for Welsh farmers’. All seminars generated good discussion and allowed us to really look in-depth at the issues that matter most to the industry, including the Sustainable Farming Scheme, IHT and bovine TB. We also held a ceremony to celebrate the 40th anniversary of our Gareth Raw Rees Travel Memorial Scholarship and my congratulations go out to the six youngsters who won the scholarship. It was great to see such passion for our industry and we wish them all safe travels.