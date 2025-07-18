This year marks the 13th annual Farm Safety Week, run by the Farm Safety Foundation – or Yellow Wellies as they’re more commonly known, taking place from 21st – 25th July. It’s a vital reminder for everyone in agriculture to challenge risky behaviours and make farms safer places to live and work.
Despite ongoing efforts over the past decade, too many people are still injured or killed on farms each year. Many of these instances are preventable with simple steps, better attitudes to risk and safe working habits.
Launching this week and aptly coinciding with Farm Safety Week is the #RideSmartFarmSafe campaign to raise awareness of ATV safety, highlighting the simple steps farmers can take to help reduce the likelihood of an accident. NFU Cymru has joined forces with NFU, NFU Scotland, the Ulster Farmers’ Union, and the Wales Farm Safety Partnership to ensure a unified voice and message across the United Kingdom, which is - #RideSmartFarmSafe.
Statistics show that around four people die every year in ATV incidents across the UK and Ireland. Many more suffer serious injuries. That's why it's so important to focus on safe operation, proper training and wearing the right protective gear- especially helmets.
Top tips for staying safe on ATVs
A - always wear a helmet - By wearing a helmet, you are protecting the most vulnerable part of your body should an incident occur. Remember, you matter
T – training - It is essential that anyone using an ATV has completed the necessary training and is competent in its use
V - vehicle and maintenance checks - It's particularly important to carry out pre-ride checks, which should include tyre pressure, brakes and throttle
S - single rider - There should only ever by one rider when using a sit-astride ATV, having any more is not only dangerous, but breaking the law.
I would ask all members of the farming community to pledge to take personal action on farm safety, as part of the NFU’s long-running #Take5StayAlive campaign. It reminds you to #Take5ToStayAlive before undertaking any task, including when an ATV is involved. NFU Cymru continues to work closely with the Wales Farm Safety Partnership as well as Yellow Wellies and urges everyone to think about what they are doing and make sure they’re safe.
