I would ask all members of the farming community to pledge to take personal action on farm safety, as part of the NFU’s long-running #Take5StayAlive campaign. It reminds you to #Take5ToStayAlive before undertaking any task, including when an ATV is involved. NFU Cymru continues to work closely with the Wales Farm Safety Partnership as well as Yellow Wellies and urges everyone to think about what they are doing and make sure they’re safe.