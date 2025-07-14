Monday, July 21 to Thursday, July 24 sees the return of Europe’s largest agricultural show – the Royal Welsh Show in Llanelwedd, near Builth Wells.
NFU Cymru will once again be hosting a series of exciting events, including a number of specialist seminars featuring guest panellists First Minister of Wales, Eluned Morgan MS and Deputy First Minister and Cabinet Secretary for Climate Change and Rural Affairs, Huw Irranca-Davies MS.
This year’s seminars will be held in the NFU Cymru/NFU Mutual marquee at the rear of the NFU Cymru building (492-E), situated next to the main ring, with topics to be discussed including the Sustainable Farming Scheme, IHT, regulation, and animal health and welfare.
The series of seminars begins on Monday, July 21:
11am - ‘Setting the scene’ with the First Minister of Wales, Eluned Morgan MS and Aled Jones, NFU Cymru President.
11:15 - ‘Inheritance Tax – where are we now?’ The panel includes (Chair) Aled Jones, NFU Cymru President; Tom Bradshaw NFU President; Chris Shaw, JCP and Awel Hughes, Agri Advisor.
2pm - ‘The parties and their policies’ Speakers will include (Chair) Abi Reader, NFU Cymru Deputy President; Samuel Kurtz MS (Welsh Conservatives); Llyr Gruffydd (Plaid Cymru) and Jane Dodds (Welsh Liberal Democrats).
Tuesday, July 22:
11am - ‘Question and answer session with the Deputy First Minister – The Sustainable Farming Scheme’. Speakers include (Chair) Aled Jones, NFU Cymru President and Deputy First Minister and Cabinet Secretary for Climate Change and Rural Affairs, Huw Irranca-Davies MS.
12.30pm - Presentation of this year’s Gareth Raw Rees Scholarship.
Wednesday, July 23:
11am - ‘Animal Health and Welfare priorities for Welsh farmers’. Speakers for this seminar include (Chair) Abi Reader, NFU Cymru Deputy President; Dr Richard Irvine, CVO for Wales; Phoebe McCarter BVSc MRCVS, BVA Welsh Branch President; Sharon Hammond, Welsh Government TB Programme Board Chair and Radnorshire farmer.
Thursday, July 24:
11am - Presentation of the NFU Cymru/NFU Mutual Wales Woman Farmer of the Year Award.
NFU Cymru is also proud to again be sponsoring the Wales YFC Rugby 7s and Tug of War competitions. The events will take place in the main cattle ring throughout the week with receptions being held at the NFU Cymru stand for players, families and friends, as well as NFU Cymru and YFC members.
I would like to extend a warm welcome to one and all to the NFU Cymru stand, I am looking forward to meeting with members, politicians and stakeholders once again. Please do come along for refreshments and to speak with the staff and officeholders who will be on the stand all week.
