Last week Welsh Government and the Deputy First Minister Huw Irranca-Davies with responsibility for Climate Change and Rural Affairs announced the introduction of Bluetongue approved red markets. The change means animals can be moved from the Restricted Zone in England to a Bluetongue approved red market in Wales, for direct onward movement to a designated slaughterhouse in Wales or one within the restricted zone.
The decision follows a Bluetongue Roundtable meeting hosted by the Deputy First Minister attended by NFU Cymru President Aled Jones. He said: “I outlined to the Deputy First Minister the impact that Bluetongue control policy is having on our livestock industry in Wales.
“There continues to be huge concern from our members about the impact these controls are having on our sector. As we near an important time in the farming calendar for the movement of breeding stock, more must be done to ensure this trade and the future viability of our breeding flocks / herds and ultimately, farm business viability, are not put at risk.
“The introduction of Bluetongue approved red markets is a step forward. In normal times some animals would go for further finishing, so the fact everything must go direct for slaughter is not without its drawbacks, but the introduction of this flexibility will help facilitate and support trade in finished prime stock.
“We continue to raise our concerns about the resources and capacity of government agencies and official laboratories to cope with testing and licencing requirements. In addition, the cost of testing is essentially prohibitive, apart from small numbers of very high value stock, this is why NFU Cymru jointly with the NFU wrote to Welsh Government and Defra to call for urgent financial assistance to help farmers cover the cost of testing. This request remains outstanding.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.