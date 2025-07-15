At the Royal Welsh Show the Farmers' Union of Wales (FUW) will launch its latest report, 'A Mandate for Future Farmers'. The document highlights the challenges facing young and new entrant farmers in Wales and sets out recommendations for the Welsh Government, UK Government, and the wider farming community to ensure a sustainable future for Welsh agriculture.
The report stresses the key importance of attracting and retaining young talent in farming for numerous reasons, including safeguarding food security, sustaining vibrant rural economies and communities, and ensuring the continuity of rural and land-management skills. All vital for ensuring Wales’ land can provide and adapt for future Welsh communities needs in challenging times.
However, the significant barriers preventing young people from entering and thriving in farming are highlighted in the report. Particular emphasis is placed on the ageing workforce, with the median age of the 'key decision maker' farmer in Wales being 61.
Prohibitive land prices and access to finance are also identified as key challenges, with low incomes and inconsistent cash flow making it difficult for new and young entrants to secure funding for land purchase, or to prove financial security for rental opportunities and covering start-up costs. Meanwhile, insecure tenancies are another significant hurdle.
The FUW's 'Mandate for Future Farmers' proposes a multi-faceted approach to support the next generation of farmers.
For the Welsh Government, the FUW outlined calls for an option for quarterly Sustainable Farming Scheme (SFS) payments, prioritising new entrants and young farmers. It also advocates for a loan or guarantor option via the Development Bank of Wales to ease initial financial burdens, alongside higher capital cost contributions and upfront payments for new entrants and young farmers.
The document calls on the UK Government to reconsider its controversial changes to Agricultural Property Relief (APR), advocating that farming/agricultural assets should not be taxed when passed between farming generations, but rather at the point of sale if a generation decides to sell. It also urges the implementation of recommendations from the 2022 Rock Review (England's Tenancy Working Group) to encourage longer FBTs with rents reflecting productivity and return, not just land value.
The report will be launched at the FUW Pavilion at the Royal Welsh Show on Tuesday 22nd July at 11:15. FUW Policy Officer and new entrant, Teleri Fielden, will be presenting the report, joined by three members of the FUW's Younger Voice for Farming Committee who will share their firsthand experiences. Do call over next week to learn more, or visit the FUW website: https://fuw.org.uk/media/attachments/2025/07/09/a-mandate-for-future-farmers.pdf
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.