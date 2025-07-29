This year’s Royal Welsh Show was a resounding success once again for the FUW Group. The Pavilion was a hive of activity throughout the week, welcoming members, the public, politicians and policymakers to discuss the many changes and challenges facing Welsh agriculture.
A key highlight of the week was the launch of the Union's ‘A Mandate for Future Farmers’ report, outlining the FUW's vision for increasing opportunities for young farmers and new entrants in Wales. A well-attended launch, chaired by the FUW’s Policy Officer, Teleri Fielden, gave 3 young farmers an opportunity to share their own experiences of farming. Meanwhile representatives from Farming Connect and Wales YFC also gave further insight into some of the opportunities and challenges facing new entrants and young farmers.
As the dust continues to settle following the launch of the Sustainable Farming Scheme, Monday saw a jam-packed seminar on the subject, providing members and the public with the opportunity to question the Welsh Government on elements of the SFS, and what it means for their own businesses. Wednesday morning also provided an opportunity to delve into the Welsh Government's new Ffermio Bro agri-environment scheme, exploring its potential to support farmers within Wales' National Parks and Designated Landscapes.
Beyond policy discussions the week also provided an opportunity for celebration, with the FUW marking its 70th birthday. A panel discussion was held on Wednesday to mark the occasion, bringing together Glyn Roberts, Huw Jones, Ann Davies MP and Tom Jones. Chaired by Dei Tomos, this provided the panellists and the audience with the opportunity to reminisce and reflect on seventy years of the FUW.
Throughout the week the FUW Presidential team and policy officers met with a wide range of politicians from all political parties, ensuring the voice and concerns of members were heard loud and clear. These included First Minister, Eluned Morgan MS, Deputy First Minister, Huw Irranca Davies MS, UK Leader of the Opposition, Kemi Badenoch MP, Dame Nia Griffith MP, and several Plaid Cymru MPs and MS’.
As well as responding to a steady stream of interview bids from the media on everything from the SFS to Agricultural Property Relief, mental health to the India Trade Deal, there was also an opportunity for some entertainment too, with Bwncath’s Tuesday night gig a sell-out once again. A successful Presidential Reception was also held, rewarding Glyn Roberts, John Owen and Alun Elidyr for their huge contributions to Welsh agriculture.
Thanks to everyone who called by our pavilion this year, and made the Show a resounding success once again. We look forward to continuing our stream of county shows across Wales over the coming weeks.
