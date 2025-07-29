As the dust continues to settle following the launch of the Sustainable Farming Scheme, Monday saw a jam-packed seminar on the subject, providing members and the public with the opportunity to question the Welsh Government on elements of the SFS, and what it means for their own businesses. Wednesday morning also provided an opportunity to delve into the Welsh Government's new Ffermio Bro agri-environment scheme, exploring its potential to support farmers within Wales' National Parks and Designated Landscapes.