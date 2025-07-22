Rowan, 21 from Bridgend, works on a 3,500-acre arable and sheep farm based in south Wales. Living on a fish farm with the need for sheep to graze around the fishponds, Rowan decided to build up a flock of breeding ewes while still in education. Rowan said: “This trip is not just a journey but a pivotal learning experience. By engaging with New Zealand farmers and observing their strategies for animal husbandry and sheep management, I aim to gain a fresh perspective that will enable me to address the challenges we face back at home more effectively. It will hopefully help me to continue learning in order to shape my character, expand my horizons and empower me to make a positive impact on the future of agriculture.”