With August upon us, Wales’ agricultural show season is in full swing. The importance of these shows to the fabric of our rural communities cannot be understated, providing a brilliant shop window for Welsh farmers; be it showcasing our exceptional stock or sharing our brilliant produce. These events are also vital social gatherings where farmers, often working in isolation, can catch up with neighbours and discuss the latest changes and challenges facing the industry.
Amidst the steady stream of county shows, this week also sees the National Eisteddfod being held in Wrexham. The event is Europe's largest cultural festival, and provides a vibrant showcase of Welsh talent and traditions.
The FUW was delighted to be present once again this year, catching up with members and the public over a cuppa, as well as hosting a range of events on our stall; from cooking demonstrations showcasing the best of Welsh produce to special birthday celebrations marking 70 years of Undeb Amaethwyr Cymru - the Farmers’ Union of Wales.
As we see Wales’ cultural delights showcased at events like the National Eisteddfod, it does provide a timely reminder of how crucial agriculture is in sustaining our language and heritage. This was outlined by the 2021 census which showed that over 43% of the agriculture, forestry and fishing industries’ workforce speak Welsh - the highest proportion of Welsh speakers in all sectors of economic activity in Wales.
Considering agriculture’s key role within Welsh-speaking communities, the FUW has long argued that the Welsh language should be seen as a key consideration within agricultural policy. To this end, we welcomed the report last year by the Commission for Welsh-speaking Communities that recognised the role of our family farms in sustaining the Welsh language and culture.
Since the launch of the report, following much lobbying from ourselves, we have welcomed the decision by the Welsh Government to include a 'social value payment’ within the revised Sustainable Farming Scheme.
This element will help reward farmers for actions which provide wider benefits to society and our rural communities. The introduction of this payment is a significant step forward, acknowledging that the value of farming extends far beyond food production to encompass cultural and social contributions. It's a recognition of the hard work and dedication of Welsh farmers in preserving a way of life that is intrinsically linked to the language and our national identity.
The FUW’s commitment to supporting our rural communities has always been central to our aims. The fact that such a commitment also supports the viability of the Welsh language in so many parts of Wales is a fantastic bonus to the principles that the FUW have always held.
