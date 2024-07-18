A new project investigating the meat quality of fresh and frozen PGI Welsh Lamb is being launched at the Royal Welsh Show.
Hybu Cig Cymru – Meat Promotion Wales (HCC) are working with AberInnovation to deliver a new project looking at the impacts of freezing on PGI Welsh Lamb.
The project will be launched at a special event taking place on the HCC stand at the Royal Welsh Show today (Wednesday) and builds on the Welsh Lamb Meat Quality Project previously completed by HCC using of consumer taste panels to understand if there is consumer preference towards different fresh or freezing methods of lamb.
It is hoped that the project will address and inform knowledge gaps in the supply chain around the differences in quality in fresh and frozen PGI Welsh Lamb. In turn, this work will support the wider industry with developing export and domestic markets and shelf life. The research could also prove beneficial in reducing transportation costs, improving carcass balance and increasing environmental sustainability of product.
Eating quality attributes tested will be tenderness, juiciness, aroma, flavour liking and overall liking. Blind taste tests will take place with samples being sourced from Welsh farms and processed at PGI Welsh approved abattoirs, under scientific protocol.
Dr Eleri Thomas, who is leading the project at HCC, commented: “This project will inform industry and the supply chain around the capabilities and effects of freezing PGI Welsh Lamb and will offer increased understanding in this area. This could prove to be highly beneficial to the wider sector as we look to increase sustainability in the supply chain and widen markets for PGI Welsh Lamb.”
HCC’s project is funded through the AberInnovation Solutions Catalyst programme funded by the UK Government, driven by Levelling Up and supported by UKRI – BBSRC.
Dr Thomas added: “We would warmly invite anyone interested in hearing more about this exciting new research to join us on the HCC stand at the Royal Welsh Show.”