Senedd Member James Evans has asked the Welsh Government what it is doing to tackle the spread of bluetongue in Wales.
The Brecon and Radnorshire MS asked Rural Affairs Secretary, Huw Irranca-Davies, at the Senedd what discussions the Government is having with the Animal and Plant Health Agency to reduce the spread of bluetongue and provide guidance for farmers now that the first cases have been found in sheep in Wales.
He said the spread of bluetongue is extremely concerning for the farming community, and it is crucial that it is dealt with “head on”.
Mr Evans said: “I welcome the actions that have already been taken, including extensive sampling and laboratory testing, which has been carried out by APHA and the Pirbright Institute.
“Nevertheless, there have been cases of bluetongue in the south-east of England since August. Plans and precautions have been put in place in England by Defra and APHA, but, regrettably, this doesn't seem to be the case in Wales.
“In light of this, can you elaborate on what discussion you're having with your counterparts in Defra regarding the spread?
He said: “I'm interested in what advice you're going to be giving to farmers through Farming Connect or other agencies on the purchasing of stock in high-risk areas in England.
“An awful lot of farmers in my constituency are heading off into England to buy their stock ready for next year.
“Something I've heard from farmers is that they're getting lots of updates from the APHA about cases in England, but there's nothing coming through from the Welsh Government.”
Mr Evans asked Mr Irranca-Davies if he would consider sending mobile alerts to farmers in Wales about emerging cases.
He said: “I think that would be something that we need to hear about.
“On the compensation regime for our farmers, can you explain how that is going to work to make sure that they are compensated properly for the stock they lose to bluetongue?”
Mr Irranca-Davies said his department has issued a statement setting out the latest position in Wales and advice to farmers.
He told Mr Evans: “My officials are in daily contact with the Animal and Plant Health Agency and other partners to control bluetongue.
“Although the virus has been detected in some sheep bought into North Wales, we currently have no evidence of active infection here. My policy goal continues to be to keep Wales free of this disease.”