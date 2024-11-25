Shocking new research commissioned by the Liberal Democrats reveals that 58 per cent of people in Wales expect food prices to rise because of the family farm tax announced in the Budget.
The Liberal Democrats have tabled an amendment to reject the government's Finance Bill, given the impact of the budget on family farms.
The ways in which Welsh people are planning to cope with the price increase are even more worrying, with almost half (47 per cent) of those expecting rises admitting they will buy cheaper alternatives if food prices do rise.
A further 32 per cent of those expecting rises reveal that they will cut back on the food they buy as a direct result of the tax hike revealed by the government in the budget.
The poll reveals the serious effect food price rises could have on people’s health. With 19 per cent of those expecting rises revealing they are likely to buy less fresh fruit and vegetables if prices go up because of the family farm tax.
The impact on small businesses and the high street is also apparent, with 16 per cent of this group saying they will look to shop from bigger supermarkets. This is another hit to small businesses already concerned about the rise in employers' NIC increase, and the impact the bus fare cap may have on people visiting their local high street.
The Liberal Democrats are urging the government to scrap the family farm tax, arguing that the impact of the tax hike goes far beyond farming communities. Pensioners and families across Wales are worried about the price of their food shop increasing as a result.
The party are also urging the government to support the Liberal Democrat’s manifesto pledge to commit an extra £1bn boost to the farming budget, including £50 million a year for Wales.
Commenting, Welsh Liberal Democrat Deputy Leader, Brecon, Radnorshire and Cwm Tawe MP David Chadwick MP said: “I will fight this disastrous tax hike every step of the way, and make sure that the voices of Wales are represented in Westminster. The impact of this tax hike goes beyond the farming communities- families and pensioners across Wales will also be hit if food prices go up.
“The budget has proven that the new Labour government does not understand rural communities or farmers and how critical they are to food security, to the protection of our natural environment and to the Welsh economy.
“We are urging the Labour government to axe the tax now, if not the impact felt by communities across Wales who are already struggling to make ends meet will be catastrophic."