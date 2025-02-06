The Royal Welsh Show has long been a highlight of the agricultural and equestrian calendar, showcasing the very best in breeding, skill, and horsemanship.
The 2025 event, set to take place at the Royal Welsh Showground in Llanelwedd, Builth Wells between July 21 and 24, is expected to draw thousands of visitors and competitors, all eager to witness the pinnacle of equine excellence.
The Royal Welsh Agricultural Society (RWAS) has announced the panel of equine judges for this year’s highly anticipated show, minus a celebrity who will judge the Supreme Horse Championship.
The show attracts top competitors and enthusiasts from across the country and beyond and among the judges this year will be Abergavenny-based Kitty Bodily.
The judging panel comprises a distinguished group of experts, each bringing a wealth of experience and knowledge to the judging arena. Their expertise will ensure the highest standards of competition are maintained across the various equine classes.
The identity of the celebrity judge is being kept a secret until later this year.
This special guest promises to bring an added touch of prestige and anticipation to one of the show’s most celebrated events.
Judges for the equine competition from Powys include Miss Vicky Andrews (Royal Welsh Show Young Handler Competition - preliminaries), Mr John Kirk (Welsh Cobs - Section D), Miss Sophia Chambers (Welsh Ponies - Cob Type - Section C - Under Saddle - Riding) and Miss Zara Owen (Welsh Cobs - Section D - Mares, Stallions and Geldings - Under Saddle - Riding).
Monmouthshire-based judges include Mrs Kitty Bodily (Welsh Mountain Ponies - Section A) and Mr Martin Jones (Ridden Mountain & Moorland Ponies - Riding).
Herefordshire-based Ms Louise Daly is also a judge (Ridden Hunters - Riding).
The full list of equine judges can be accessed via the show website: https://rwas.wales/royal-welsh/competitions-royal-welsh/