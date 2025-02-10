The Farmers’ Union of Wales have met with Welsh Conservative Senedd Leader, Darren Millar MS and Shadow Minister for Rural Affairs, Peter Fox MS to discuss the challenges facing Welsh farmers.
The meeting in Usk provided an opportunity to focus on a range of issues, including the Sustainable Farming Scheme, bovine TB and the proposed UK Government changes to Inheritance Tax.
High on the agenda was the need for the Welsh Government to deliver stability for the farming sector, with particular focus given to the Sustainable Farming Scheme.
Ian Rickman, Farmers’ Union of Wales President said: “We welcome the progress made on the SFS over recent months, and the Welsh Government’s ongoing commitment to work with the sector.
“However, the publishing of the framework was merely the end of the beginning, and crucially we now await details of the funding and payment rates for Welsh farmers. It’s vital these budgets and payment methodology deliver real economic stability for our family farms in Wales as we face a backdrop of many other challenges.”
The FUW also took the opportunity to highlight the concerns regarding the UK Government’s proposed changes to the inheritance tax and agricultural property relief, which have led to mass protests and unrest within the farming sector.
Peter Fox MS, Shadow Minister for Infrastructure, Transport and Rural Affairs said: “Both Darren and I welcomed the opportunity to discuss the many challenges and changes currently facing Welsh farmers.
“As we’ve seen through the growing unrest and dwindling morale within the sector, Welsh farmers are currently facing a perfect storm of pressures - be it the ongoing strain of bovine TB and NVZs, to the immense uncertainty over changes to inheritance tax and the Sustainable Farming Scheme. I look forward to continuing to work with the sector, addressing and raising these concerns, and pressing to ensure farmers’ key role as food producers is safeguarded.”