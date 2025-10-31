Farming unions have welcomed the Welsh Government’s announcement that an all-Wales Restricted Zone (RZ) for Bluetongue serotype 3 (BTV-3) will be introduced from November 10.
The move will replace the existing Temporary Control Zone with a single national approach. The decision, which takes into account dropping temperatures and reduced midge activity, is designed to simplify disease control measures and support ongoing surveillance and vaccination efforts.
NFU Cymru President Aled Jones said: “We welcome the announcement by the Deputy First Minister Huw Irranca-Davies that an all-Wales Restricted Zone (RZ) for Bluetongue serotype 3 (BTV-3) will be introduced from 10th November 2025. The move to a whole country RZ is something NFU Cymru has been calling for and at the roundtable we expressed our strong support for this way forward. With temperatures dropping it is right to move to this approach, all along we have said the risks of the disease must be balanced against the economic and practical costs of the controls.
“With further cases of BTV-3 confirmed in Wales we urge all livestock keepers to remain vigilant and to report any suspicion of disease to APHA immediately on 0300 3038268. We believe that vaccination represents the best way of protecting our flocks and herds in Wales and we continue to recommend that farmers discuss the potential benefits with their private vet to decide if it is right for them.”
Commenting, FUW President, Ian Rickman said: “As farmers, our first instinct is to keep any disease out. However, to maintain economic stability within the industry, the FUW has consistently lobbied the Welsh Government to align its policies with the changes introduced in England earlier this year. The significant number of cross-border holdings and the high level of trading activity have been severely disrupted by the policy divergence between Wales and England - particularly as the midges that transmit Bluetongue Virus do not recognise such boundaries.
Today’s announcement will therefore come as a relief to the industry as many farmers and livestock markets have struggled to navigate the numerous policy changes introduced in recent months. Nevertheless, the threat of Bluetongue Virus remains, and it is important that farmers continue to uphold high biosecurity and consider vaccination as a key measure to protect their livestock.
The FUW continues to work with the Welsh Government and other industry representatives to ensure any barriers to vaccination are addressed and the industry is supported ahead of the transmission period next year.”
The Welsh Conservatives have welcomed the Welsh Government’s announcement of an all-Wales Restricted Zone for Bluetongue starting November 10, bringing clarity for farmers and livestock markets after months of disruption.
While praising the decision, Welsh Conservative Shadow Cabinet Secretary for Rrual Affairs, Samuel Kurtz MS stressed that vaccination remains essential and called on the Government to provide further support to the rural sector.
