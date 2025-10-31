NFU Cymru President Aled Jones said: “We welcome the announcement by the Deputy First Minister Huw Irranca-Davies that an all-Wales Restricted Zone (RZ) for Bluetongue serotype 3 (BTV-3) will be introduced from 10th November 2025. The move to a whole country RZ is something NFU Cymru has been calling for and at the roundtable we expressed our strong support for this way forward. With temperatures dropping it is right to move to this approach, all along we have said the risks of the disease must be balanced against the economic and practical costs of the controls.