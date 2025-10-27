“Welsh Government’s new bTB governance structures are now fully operational and NFU Cymru welcomes the opportunity to sit around the table with other stakeholders from the Welsh cattle industry, Welsh Government and APHA to discuss TB policy. This policy change in respect of resolved IRs is a good example of this new governance structure working proactively and positively. However, we continue to impress the need for urgency and for the scale and pace of progress to be accelerated. For those people who are dealing with bovine TB on a daily basis, progress towards eradication feels slow and often non-existent.