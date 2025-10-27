NFU director general - Monmouthshire born Terry Jones has been awarded RABI’s Outstanding Contribution to Farming Award for 2025.
Terry, who announced recently he will step down from the director general role next year, was presented with the award earlier this month in a ceremony recognising individuals who have made exceptional contributions to the farming community.
RABI’s (Royal Agricultural Benevolent Institution) Outstanding Contribution to Farming Award celebrates individuals whose leadership and service have advanced British agriculture and supported the wellbeing of those who work within it.
John Stanley, RABI chair, said: “Terry’s leadership and integrity have strengthened the voice of British farming during a period of enormous change.
“The NFU is a proud supporter of the charity, which carries out incredibly valuable work within our rural communities to support our farmers and growers so no-one has to face challenge or adversity alone.”
“He has shown consistent dedication to the people behind the industry – ensuring their needs and perspectives are heard at every level. His ability to balance strategic leadership with empathy and respect has earned deep trust across the sector. That combination of professionalism and care is exactly what this award seeks to recognise.”
On receiving the award, Terry said: “It was a huge surprise and a great honour to receive the RABI Award for the Outstanding Contribution to Farming.
“Thank you to RABI for the award and for continuing such an important role supporting those in need within our farming sector.”
Locally-born Terry is the son of former Monmouthshire County Councillor Bryan Jones and his wife Rose.
