“The information from the carbon audit and the biodiversity survey which we have worked with HCC on, has really inspired our decision making. For example, at the beginning we were just growing rye grass and then we started looking into the inclusion of herbal leys, and understanding what worked where. We’ve adjusted and put plantain into the mix and added the old grasses like Timothy and Cocksfoot in the mix too. On the lower ground we have herbal leys and they do really well there. It’s learning what works on which ground and how to best look after it. We don’t graze it too hard until it’s properly established and that helps too. These are just a few examples of how we are moving towards a healthier farm, healthier soils and a more efficient business,” adds Sian.