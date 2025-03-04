A local father and son duo have mounted a campaign to assemble a ‘Farmers Army’ to support the Ukrainian war effort against the Russian invasion.
Ashley Hawkins, aged 60, and his son, James, from Abergavenny, are now appealing for donations of old 4x4s to make a crucial difference to Ukraine’s effort as they continue the battle to resist the advance by Russian forces.
The pair have already driven over 1,500 miles to Lviv to donate a Ford Ranger which will be transformed with armour plating and sent to move troops and equipment to the front line. Over 500 donated vehicles have been repurposed for combative use through the Cars for Ukraine scheme which was launched after the invasion three years ago.
Ashley and James are now looking to further their efforts and continue to support Ukraine’s cause with the help of the agricultural and farming community across Wales. Former civil servant, Ashley, says the country needs our help now more than ever.
“Ukraine is facing its darkest hour, and we want to raise a Farmers’ Army to help the country in its existential struggle. There are battalions of older 4x4 vehicles on Welsh farms and rural areas, and we want to mobilise them to support the war effort.”
Ashley and James’ renewed calls and further efforts for support come after the news that the US will be pausing military aid to Ukraine following the calamitous meeting between President Donald Trump and Ukrainian Leader, Vlodomyr Zelenskyy.
James, 28, says donors can hand over vehicles which he and his father will drive to a Lviv workshop and that donating your vehicle is one of the most useful ways to help Ukraine fight back against the Russian offensive.
“This is a way for people in Wales to give practical help to Ukraine and show they are on the right side of history.”