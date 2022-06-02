Farmer and his Shire horses embark on epic fundraiser

Jamie Alcock, a farmer who drove his Shire horses from his Gloucestershire farm to Elgin in Scotland in 2021 is now taking on a second challenge - this time in South Wales and stopping in Usk and Raglan.

Jamie, his Shire horses, Willam and Millie, and Boo Boo Beithe the farm dog will start their journey at MOD St Athan today, June 1.

Travelling at an average speed of 3.2 mph, they are set to complete the 280-mile journey on Monday June 20. All funds raised are going to Police Care UK, the Royal Air Forces Association and The Shire Horse Association.

After leaving St Athan, the route for day one is planned to take in Pancross, Barry, Cardiff, St Mellons and finish in Castleton. For day two it is Castleton, Saint Brides, Newport, Caerleon, Usk, finishing in Raglan.

Day three’s route is Raglan, Bryngwyn, Monmouth, Nailbridge, Mitcheldean, finishing at Jamie’s home of Coldcroft Farm in Gloucestershire. Please note the route and times may change, so check https://www.followmychallenge.com/live/cshc-2022 for the latest information.

Jamie was inspired to take on the 2021 challenge in memory of his brother, PC John Alcock who was an officer with Grampian Police, stationed at Elgin in Morayshire. PC Alcock sadly died in 2017, 14 years after being injured on duty in August 2003.

He was travelling for his shift on Royal Protection at Balmoral when he was involved in a road traffic accident and never regained consciousness.

Some two years after the accident, John returned home to a hospital room that had been created at his house. He received round-the-clock care from two nurses, with help from a mixture of charities including Police Care UK. John was buried with full Police honours at Garmouth, just north of Fochabers.

Jamie chose to also fundraise for the Royal Air Forces Association this year thanks to a strong family link to the service.

Jamie’s grandfather, Wing Commander Richard Alcock OBE, was aircrew during the First World War. He re-joined the RAF as the Second World War unfolded and served until the early 1950s.

His father was Flight Lieutenant Chris Alcock. He flew De Havilland Venoms, Avro Vulcans, Twin Pioneers, Andovers and finished his military career as a trainer. He has his Martin Baker tie and club membership, as he ejected on Friday May 13 1955 over Jordan.

Speaking of his family link to the RAF and flying, Jamie said: “Grandpa was a cousin of Captain Sir John Alcock, who piloted the first non-stop transatlantic flight in June 1919, with navigator Lieutenant Arthur Whitten Brown.

“My father loved his time in the RAF and the friends he made lasted for life. I think he found his civilian flying career somewhat dull compared to the life and camaraderie in the RAF.

“I believe that the support we offer public servants like members of the RAF and the Police is very important and should be available to them no matter how long ago they served. The charities that offer this support are close to my heart. Some pay a price that they carry for the rest of their lives.”

Following the huge success of this event Jamie is taking to the road again to meet new audiences as he makes his way across the UK from Wales to London. There will be plenty of opportunity to welcome and support Jamie and his four-legged friends at various stops on the route which you can follow online on his live tracker https://www.followmychallenge.com/live/cshc-2022/ Tracking powered by Follow My Challenge and on Facebook @coldcroftshires or Instagram @coldcroftshires.

This time Jamie hopes to beat the £60,000 raised last year and will donate 42 per cent of the money he raises to the Royal Air Forces Association, 52 per cent to Police Care UK, with six per cent going to The Shire Horse Association.

To donate, you can visit Jamie’s fundraising page at https://www.peoplesfundraising.com/fundraising/shirehorses2022

Rachel Huxford, director of marketing, fundraising and trading at the RAF Association, said: “We are very grateful that Jamie has included us in his fundraising.’’

, in honour of his father and grandfather, who both served in the Royal Air Force. The money raised through this inspiring challenge will help us continue to be there for members of the RAF community who need us.”