A family of five has been forced to live in a single hotel room after being evicted from their home in Abergavenny.
Adam Gibson claims himself, his wife Emma and their three children, aged 14, 12 and four are “living like sardines” after being placed in the Beaufort Hotel in Chepstow by Monmouthshire County Council.
The couple say they tried to contact MCC for four months to request help with housing as Adam is unable to work while he waits for a spinal operation.
Adam said: “Don’t get me wrong, I’m grateful we have a room but we can’t move in there.
“I keep ringing Monmouthshire County Council and our local MP but the phone just keeps ringing and ringing and ringing.
“I keep being told they are going to ring me back and they don’t.
Adam is spending more than £70 a day eating out to feed his children because their room does not have facilities to cook, store or prepare food.
He said: “When I went to MCC and asked for help with food, they offered me £50 in Tesco food vouchers.
“I asked them, what I was supposed to do with that as I have nowhere to cook any food.”
Adam explained that his wife, Emma, suffers from severe mental health problems which have been made worse by their living conditions
"We are living in a hotel room and have to walk through a very busy bar to leave the premises," he said.
He said: “The living arrangements are taking a toll on our entire family’s mental state.
“I understand we have a roof over our head but these just aren’t liveable conditions.
“My entire family is suffering and all I want is some security for my kids.”
A spokesperson for Monmouthshire County Council said: “We absolutely feel for this family and understand why they are dissatisfied.
“It’s really tough.
“The cost of living crisis is impacting everyone and we are seeing increasing demand for help and we don't have enough affordable or temporary housing.
“We try and help anyone who asks for it.
“First we try to help people before they have an issue, and we will provide guidance, support and money to keep a roof over their heads.
“When that isn’t enough, we find emergency accommodation for them and try our best to match it to their needs.
“Sometimes, that lack of choice and the speed that we have to move at means it’s not as good as we’d like.
“We’re not just firefighting, we’re trying to find lasting solutions.
“We’re working to develop and buy more affordable housing, we’re leasing homes, we’re guaranteeing rent – we will look at any solution to this issue.
“You might be able to help us – if you have a property that you are looking to rent out or even sell email [email protected], or if you need a bit of advice or assistance then please contact us at 01873 735426.”