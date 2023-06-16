Friends and family of a boy who died from a brain tumour are cycling 170 miles between two of his favourite places this weekend in his memory.
Thomas Gwyn Adams was diagnosed with a brain tumour in March 2020 and died in November last year at age 13.
Geoffrey Core, the cousin of Thomas' dad Ted, has organised 14 people to participate in the charity bike ride from the Royal Liver Building in Liverpool where Thomas grew up to his grandparents farm in Penthos near Abergavenny.
Geoffrey said: “During his funeral, me and my son realised we wanted to do more than just send a cheque to a charity.
“We wanted to do something to remember Thomas. So, we decided to cycle between his two favourite places.
“Initially it was just us doing it but gradually more and more people wanted to get involved.”
The group will set off at 8am on Saturday, June 17 in their custom made shirts with Thomas’ artwork on them and ride 85 miles, stopping over night and then continuing with the following 85 miles on Sunday.
The group are expecting to spend 14 hours cycling.
Geoffrey said: “It definitely won’t be easy.
“But it was so important for us to do something this tough because the bike ride had to reflect how tough Thomas' time with cancer was. He was a fighter.”
Thomas' dad, Ted Adams, said: “In the last few years, Thomas and our family have received help from so many people and the bike ride gives us a chance to give back.”
So far, the group have raised £5,700 which will be split between Claire House- Liverpool and the Wirral’s Children’s Hospice, Chics- Liverpool Children’’s Cancer Charity and Molly Olly’s Wishes.