SUMMER holidays have officially started in Monmouthshire and in the countryside at Raglan Farm Park there’s plenty on offer.
There is a chance to be surrounded by animals and entertainment, submerging in the calm and peaceful wonders of nature.
Raglan Farm Park is an open, spacious farm park offering plenty of services from playing in the soft plays, feeding the animals, enjoying the fresh air outside, eating food and refreshments and plenty more.
The farm park is open every day from 10am until 5pm excluding Christmas Day.
There’s plenty of food whilst at the Raglan Farm Park, from a cafe with a variety of options to choose from off the menu, a shop which sells snacks, slushies and ice cream along with a fresh milk machine.
A spokesperson from Raglan Farm Park said: "You do not need to plan much we have everything you need from food, refreshments and fun, just bring yourselves and your families.”
At Raglan Farm shop there is fresh local produce, all the beef is bred on the farm, there’s homemade cakes, fresh fruit and vegetables which are local from Raglan.
They cater for toddlers up until 12 years old as a lot of the soft plays are age restrictive but there's still plenty to do if you are older than this, like feeding the animals, playing outside.
At Raglan Farm Park they are soon expecting a new baby donkey and one which is due to be born anytime soon and in light of this there will be a competition to name the donkey.
In the summer holidays there will be plenty of entertainment from tractor rides and new play equipment which children can enjoy.
At Raglan Farm Park they have rare, vintage tractors including a Volvo tractor, which is the only one in the UK and another tractor which is one of three.
As well as the farm park being fun entertainment for the children to enjoy, it is an educational experience where children can acquire further knowledge about the animals in a fun and exciting way.
In the springtime they have lambing live where they lamb around 200 ewes every year, you can visit and hope to see the lamb, they have people watching all day and it's a great experience and education for the children.
For the team at Raglan Farm Park due to the summer season there is lots of preparation to ensure the animals are well-kept after having hay and fresh water every day and the farm park is ready to use.
The preparation for the busy summer ahead includes chopping up lots of carrots to feed the animals, cleaning, and ensuring there’s plenty of ice creams, slushies and food.
Raglan Farm Park started in 2016 with only a couple of sheds and some animals and over time they have expanded with more to offer, from more animals, equipment and soft plays.
The farm has been described as “jolly good fun,” said a spokesperson at Raglan Farm Park.
