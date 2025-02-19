Christ College Brecon has received high praise during its latest report from Estyn, His Majesty’s Inspectorate for Education and Training in Wales.
Following their visit in November 2024, inspectors praised the school’s strong leadership, inclusive culture, and outstanding support for pupils.
The inspection team commended headteacher Gareth Pearson for fostering a “strong moral ethos that unites all members of the school community.” The report highlighted the effectiveness of leaders at all levels and their “determined focus on promoting wellbeing and academic achievement.” Inspectors also noted the “well-understood collective purpose amongst staff to act in the best interests of every pupil.”
Regarding pupils, the report recognised the school’s culture of respect, support, and ambition.
It stated: “Pupils demonstrate exemplary manners and celebrate each other’s achievements with sincerity and enthusiasm. They welcome the inclusivity of the school and display a high level of trust in their teachers.”
Inspectors further remarked that Christ College Brecon nurtures well-rounded individuals who leave the school “with strong public examination results and a clear understanding of how to identify and follow their future pathway.”
This latest recognition continues Christ College Brecon’s tradition of excellence, as the school achieved ‘Excellent’ across all five inspection areas in its previous 2017 Estyn review.
Christ College Brecon provides an all-round education for boys and girls, with day pupils joining from age 4 and boarding pupils from age 10-18. Prospective families are encouraged to experience the school firsthand at an upcoming open morning on Saturday, March 15, or Monday, May 5. Visitors will have the opportunity to meet the headteacher, hear from pupils about their experiences, and explore the extensive grounds and facilities.
To read the inspection report for Christ College and schools across Wales, visit: https://estyn.gov.wales/