With summer almost upon us and gardens being spruced up for the warmer weather to come, Traeger – makers of world-leading premium wood pellet BBQ’s – are holding a Traeger Fest Weekend, at Raglan Garden Centre, Abergavenny Rd, Raglan, Usk NP15 2BH on May, 14.
Traeger is a BBQ brand that is passionate about grilling; keen on bringing the community together to create some wonderful moments. As the inventor of the wood pellet grill, Traeger uses sustainable 100% natural hardwood pellets to fuel your cooking and infuse every dish with deliciously flavourful smoke.
There’s something for all foodie tastes at Traeger Fest. Traeger will be showcasing classic American themed food, including dishes such as delicious Smashed Burgers, Chicken Wings and Cookies.
BBQ lovers can pop along at any time, to experience music, delicious food, and Traeger’s famous wood pellet grills. To further add to the excitement, a Traeger chef will also be on hand all weekend to showcase the grills, share top grilling tips, and hand out delicious samples to try.
Everyone is welcome to come along and soak up the Traeger atmosphere... and you might even pick up some lovely new plants for your garden whilst you are there!
Truly getting in the spirit, Traeger chefs have also offered their favourite dishes that they believe would be a perfect way to celebrate the Coronation of King Charles III...
"Coronation roasted rack of lamb with an asian style marinade served with roasted potatoes and green salad."
"Probably a suckling pig, with smoked apple sauce, red cabbage, beer gravy, loads of roasted veg and roasted potatoes!"
"A coronation Chicken burger! A classic BBQ food, with a coronation twist. Who doesn’t love a good burger?"
"King Charles is a very keen farmer so perhaps a classic roast beef with all the trimmings, championing the UK produce would be the best BBQ meal, fit for a King!"
"Welsh Cakes with fresh cream and jam!"
What dishes are you looking to try this bank holiday? Will you be cooking up any themed dishes in honour of the King's Coronation? Make sure to show your creations on our social media by posting photos on the comment section of this post!