• Hedgehogs are a favourite visitor but sadly they are on the IUCN Red List of endangered species for the UK. It's easy to see why people love them, they are cute, easy to see if you go out after dark, and they eat slugs too (so don't use slug pellets). They need a large habitat to thrive, at least 50 gardens, all of which need to be accessible via gaps in fences or under gates so try to keep these hedgehog highways open. If you want to try feeding hedgehogs then the Wildlife trust recommends plain kitten biscuits or meat-based wet dog or cat food. Personally I'd rather they ate my slugs!