Insulating buildings is vitally important to save energy. Measures like installing cavity wall insulation could help reduce your bills by up to 20 per cent and reduce your emissions by more than half. Any insulation you invest in now will pay you back in energy savings in a few years. 15 per cent of the heat is lost through drafts. If you can’t afford the initial investment the Welsh government has a scheme called Nest/Nyth. The scheme offers a range of free, impartial advice and, if you are eligible, a package of free home energy efficiency improvements such as a new boiler, central heating, insulation, or solar panels. This can lower your energy bills and benefit your health and well-being. You could be eligible for free home energy efficiency improvements if you meet all three conditions below: